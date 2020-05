Gary and Anne Marie Gianetti of Lincoln, R.I., are pleased to announce that their daughter, Jessica Lynn Gianetti, and Kristopher Patrick McCabe, son of Brian McCabe and Kristi Jo Weber-McCabe of Kingston, N.Y., Edgartown, and Stuart, Fla., were married on Oct. 26, 2019, in Providence, R.I. The ceremony was led by Father Thomas Ferland at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul.