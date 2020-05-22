League to host Zoom candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard is in the process of redefining imission to bring candidates before the public in the age of the COVID-19. The League is sponsoring a series of candidate discussions in collaboration with MVTV prior to local elections. Due to the constraints of COVID-19, these will be held remotely using Zoom. Consequently, only candidates in contested races will be able to participate, and there will be no audience participation.

The League will announce the dates and times of these discussions in early June, with hopes that the public will view the live stream on channel 15, or tune in to MVTV on demand prior to voting. Candidates in contested races wishing to participate are urged to contact the coordinator, Bea Phear, at beaphear2@gmail.com with their email address.

The League is a non-partisan political organization that promotes active and informed citizen participation in government, in voting, and in influencing public policy through education and advocacy.