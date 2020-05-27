Virtual Honors Night to be held Thursday night

With graduation on hold until July 26, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is holding a virtual awards ceremony for students Thursday, May 28, at 6 pm.

Teachers and administrators have recorded themselves giving out achievement awards. The clips are being pieced together into a full-feature “Virtual Honors Night” video that will be available at mvrhs.org. “We hope our community will all gather remotely to watch together as the awards are announced ‘live,” Caroline Fyler, the program’s organizer, wrote in an email to The Times. “There are over 500 awards being given out this year.”