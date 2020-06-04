Six new probable cases of COVID-19

There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, but the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported six new probable cases to be in line with state reporting.

The six new probable cases consisted of three serology positive antibody tests and three symptomatic diagnosis, bringing the Island’s total number of presumed positive cases to 15. Of those nine are female and six are male. Of the 15 presumed positive cases, four are aged 60-69, three are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are less than 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

On Thursday, the hospital confirmed 980 patients have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 28 have tested positive, 927 have tested negative, and 25 are pending results. There are zero hospitalizations at the hospital, but the hospital has previously transferred three patients off-Island for COVID-related issues.

The boards of health, which aggregates confirmed cases tested off-Island, adds two additional cases, bringing the Island total to 30.

The number of confirmed positives has stayed at 30 since a new case was confirmed last weekend. Of those 18 are male and 12 are female. Of those eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, six are 20-29 years old, three are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

Meanwhile, Island Health Care continues its mass testing at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, testing 77 people Thursday. In total IHC has tested 240 patients with zero positive tests, 115 negative tests, and 125 pending results.

At the state level Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported 471 new confirmed cases, with 50 new deaths due to COVID-19. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 102,063 and total confirmed deaths to 7,201.

The total number of probable cases, which includes all probable cases stretching back to March 1, is 3,687, with 59 new cases Thursday. The total number of probable deaths is 139 with zero probable deaths reported Tuesday.

Probable cases include patients with positive molecular tests, positive serology/antibody tests, patients who were not tested, but had COVID-19 symptoms and were know to be exposed to a positive case, as well as patients whose death certificates list COVID-19 as a cause of death, but did not receive a laboratory test.

The state is also now keeping track of the number of antibody tests with 1,022 new antibody tests taken. Overall 48,436 patients have been tested for antibodies.