Announcing contactless pickup from Martha’s Vineyard libraries

All six Martha’s Vineyard libraries recently announced that contactless pickup of library materials will begin the week of June 15, 2020. Library patrons will be able to request materials including books, magazines, movies, and audio to be picked up curbside or in a contactless pickup area. The schedule and procedures for pickup services will vary by library, so call or email your local library or visit their website for details. (Note that libraries may not be able to provide same day pickup of requested materials.)

Library patrons may request materials through the online catalog at clamsnet.org, or contact their library for assistance in selecting material, a press release from the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association. Because statewide and local delivery between libraries has not yet resumed, for the time being each library will only be able to accommodate requests for items currently on that library’s shelves. Patrons may place holds on items located at other libraries, but may need to arrange to pick those items up at the library where the item is currently available.

Library book drops will be open to accept returns by June 18 or earlier, the release says, however due dates for all currently checked out items have been extended through June 30, and there is no need to return items immediately. Returned items should always be deposited in the library’s book drop and not left in the designated pick-up area. Returned items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before being reshelved or checked out to others, so there will be a delay between the date of return and when the item is removed from a patrons account.

Martha’s Vineyard libraries are fine free, and no late charges will accrue. Patrons are asked to wear masks and maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet when visiting library property to pick up or return materials, and should not pick up or return items when feeling unwell. Library staff will be happy to assist by rescheduling pickup of requested items at a later time.

“Martha’s Vineyard public libraries are committed to the health and safety of our staff and the public, and have worked closely with local Boards of Health, and following local and professional guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to develop an Island-wide plan to resume library services in phases,” the release states. “When contactless pickup begins, library buildings will remain closed to the public, and all in-person public programs and meetings are suspended until further notice.”

For library patrons who may continue to feel safer staying home, the M.V. Library Association says that all libraries will continue to offer digital materials, services, programs and support. For more information, contact your local library.