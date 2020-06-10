Farm Pond making headway

To the Editor:

The path to saving Farm Pond’s ecosystem has been a long and circuitous one, from way back before I was born. Hart Realty’s generosity and forward thinking when they donated and sold their waterways land to be protected was unique in the world of coastal ponds.

As islands around our global ocean join hands to collaborate and share best practices against soil pollution, freshwater contamination, population growth, declining fisheries, invasive species, roads and emergency routes, disrupted ecosystems, and sea rise encroachment, Farm Pond can be a shining example of a small town coming together to bring it back to life.

Last spring, our Farm Pond town hero, David Grunden, retired as shellfish constable of Oak Bluffs. Dave and his wife Sherri have invested a great deal of time and energy in Farm Pond, as have many people from around its perimeter and tributary. When Friends of Farm Pond reconvenes in some form, hopefully, we can expect them to join us. David Grunden’s position was filled by Charles (“Chuck”) Fisher, who served as the town’s deputy shellfish constable for five years. Chuck is a local who appreciates the pond, and is determined to see its health restored. “I am on a mission,” he said.

Liz Durkee reached out to Hart Realty, Harthaven Association, and Friends of Farm Pond to support a new Massachusetts State Grant, RFR ENV 21 MVP 02, and letters were written in support of:

a new scour study by the culvert

final design for expanding the opening

permitting

Exploration of a living shoreline using natural solutions to protect the seaward side of the road.

Some new progress on the culvert project is spurred by wastewater commissioner Gail Barmakian, who is charged with reducing Farm Pond’s nitrogen loading in compliance with the Massachusetts Estuary Project (MEP) and the Clean Water Act.

The $2 million funding raised from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address the mouth of the pond that runs beneath the road is in limbo, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has not approved any plans.

Farm Pond has been named a global Hope Spot: bit.ly/FarmPondOB. In September 2020, there are tentative plans to make a formal announcement of it during the Oak Bluffs library maritime month (more to come). Thank you, Sam Low, for contributing wonderful photos on the Mission Blue Farm Pond Hope Spot. Read more about Mission Blue Hope Spot, and other Hope Spots around the world, at mission-blue.org/hope-spots.

Martha Shaw

Oak Bluffs