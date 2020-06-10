Relax on the beach at Long Point

Take a peaceful stroll through an open field with views of coastal ponds and colorful wildflowers, and then relax on a sandy beach on the south shore. This special place is the Trustees’ Long Point Wildlife Refuge in West Tisbury, and the whole experience of traveling to this beautiful place and spending some leisurely time by the sea offers both adventure and respite. It is one of the largest publicly accessible properties on the Island, and it is free to visit from sunrise to sunset through June 17. To plan your trip, go to bit.ly/longpointbeach, and then pack a picnic and leave your cares behind.