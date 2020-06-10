Shellfishing reopening in Tisbury

Last Saturday, the state Division of Marine Fisheries examined the west arm of Lagoon Pond in Tisbury and declared it open to shellfishing. The area was reopened after passing standards for acceptable water quality.

The DMF will now allow shellfishing from the area of 135 Beach Road (Pyewacket’s) to 36 Hines Point (the red house). The area is designated with black buoys. Maps have also been placed around the area. A detailed map is available at the shellfish department website.

Any area west of the line, which includes the area behind Prime Marine and the westernmost flats at the foot of Skiff Avenue, remains closed for shellfishing.

Tisbury Shellfish Constable Danielle Ewart said this update is good news for recreational clammers who had previously been unable to access the area behind Wind’s Up and the Derek Cimeno bench, which is set aside for family permit holders. She also noted that this spot is optimal for quahogging, especially as the scallops season is over.

Shellfish permits may be purchased by credit card over the phone at 508-696-4249 or at the Harbor Office. For more information, contact Ewart at 774-563-1279 or email dewart@tisburyma.gov.