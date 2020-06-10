Visit the Farmers Market this weekend

The Island’s oldest and largest farmers market features the best local seasonal produce, as well as homemade bread, savory condiments, fresh honey, fruit jams, beautiful flowers, artisan chocolates, sweet desserts, and unique gifts. All this and more can be found at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturdays from June 13 to Oct. 10, and on Wednesdays from June 17 to Sept. 2. Before visiting this delightful market, review the shopping guidelines at wtfmarket.org/shopping-guide, and consider preordering online with some of the vendors.