What is happening these days?

Updated June 10



Though coronavirus is disrupting the Island’s seasonal activities, there are still some things that we can enjoy.

June

West Tisbury Farmers Market, starting June 13: Saturdays, June 13 – Oct. 10, from 9 am to 12 pm. Wednesdays, June 17 – Sept. 2, from 9 am to 12 pm. At the Agricultural Hall instead of the Grange Hall, since there is more room to spread out. Visit wtfmarket.org.

July

Speech on the Beach, July 4: Renaissance House will continue the annual tradition of producing the famous Frederick Douglass speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” This year they are asking people to record themselves at home reading a segment of the speech. The videos will be compiled and shown on MVTV, YouTube, and other outlets. For more information, visit renaissance-house-harlem.com. To participate, email renaissancehse@aol.com.

Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic, July 14–18: This seventh annual fishing tournament is held at Oak Bluffs Marina, for 40 to 50 vessels of all shapes and sizes. It will raise funds for the Island Autism Group of Martha’s Vineyard and the MGH Colon Cancer Research Fund in memory of Kevin Glynn. A phone application will be available for monitoring participant information in real time. Visit obbclassic.com/index.htm.

Possible Dreams Auction, July 26: Possible Dreams is the largest annual fundraiser for M.V. Community Services. The auction will be a livestream event hosted by Seth Meyers. Join for the chance to bid on 10 unique dreams, as well as the auction of license plate 1: MV1. To register, visit mvcommunityservices.org/events/possible-dreams.

August

Meals in the Meadow, August 15: Invite family or friends to join you in-person or online for live music, fresh food, a virtual farm tour, and engaging activities. Stop by the Trustees’ FARM Institute between 2 pm and 5 pm on August 15 to pick up your Farm to Fork Box, which contains all that you need to enjoy “Meals in the Meadow” at home, including fresh flowers, Mason jars with cocktail mixers and herbs, and a three-course farm-fresh dinner. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/mealsmeadow.

Please send any additional events to calendar@mvtimes.com.