Standing in support of Black Lives Matter

The blaring of honking horns you may have heard at Five Corners Thursday afternoon was in support of four people holding signs to show solidarity for the ongoing protests around the country.

Jaime Heath of Oak Bluffs was standing outside the Golden Bull restaurant with her family — Raina Santos, Shalynn Boyko, and Alysia Santos — were holding signs that read “Black lives matter,” “Spread love,” and “I can’t breathe.”

Heath said she brought the young women to keep the momentum going. She said since the large protest organized June 1 by 15-year-old Graysen Kirk, people have been showing up in smaller groups to keep the message of racial injustice in the forefront.