Katherlyn Harrison passed away after a long battle with dementia on May 30, 2020.

Born Katherlyn Elise DuBose, on May 26, 1927, in Pensacola, Fla., she was known to family and friends as “Little Sister.” She was the last living of the 11 DuBose children born at 611 West Jackson St. to Ever and Robert DuBose.

She was a graduate of Bethune Cookman University, where she met her husband of 64 years, Carl C. Harrison I. She was a dedicated educator, spending more than 40 years teaching in the East Windsor, Conn., school system. She was a founding member of the Farmington Valley Links, and an active member of the New Haven Chapter of Girl Friends Inc. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, and will be remembered by her home chapter, Delta Iota Omega. She loved Martha’s Vineyard, cherishing her time there with family every year, May to October. She loved to dance with her husband. They were so very elegant together.

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, MimiKay is survived by her husband, Carl C, Harrison I, daughter Lisa Harrison Hall (Sterling W. Hall), grandson Carl C Harrison II and granddaughter Marlina Duncan, and great-grandson Sterling V. Wilson, and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been established in her name. Donations can be made at the Prosperity Foundation website tpfct.org, to the Katherlyn D. and Carl C. Harrison fund​. To leave a message of comfort for the Harrison family, please visit hkhfuneralservices.com.