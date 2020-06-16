Faith-ful reader

To the Editor:

After many letters written to The MV Times, usually drawing attention to or criticizing certain philosophies, I am happy to write one of gratitude for the very sincere article featuring Mr. Larsen (“Have Faith: A fisherman’s journey,” June 11).

I wanted to express my enjoyment of the article focusing on this man’s personal conviction and source of inspiration in these times when we are all too eager to lose focus on such things. Like Mr. Larsen, I am also looking forward to the day everything will be made new and every tear wiped away. Thank you again for such a genuine piece, and for giving it such a priority in the Community section. It has not gone unnoticed.

Myles Goodwin

Vineyard Haven