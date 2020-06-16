Many to thank for graduation’s success

To the Editor:

On behalf of the eighth grade Edgartown School class of 2020, I want to thank all the folks who made this year’s eighth grade graduation ceremony and celebration extra-special.

A sincere thank-you to Anne Fligor, Shelley Einbinder, Laia Roig, Chris Dolby, Gina DeBettencourt, Stephanie Immelt, the town of Edgartown, Edgartown Police Department, Edgartown Fire Department, Dukes County Sheriff’s Department, Matt D’Andrea, Richie Smith, Joanne Cassidy, Deanna Laird, Vineyard Complementary Medicine, Edgartown Pizza, and Donaroma’s.

The amazing Edgartown School teachers, especially David Faber, Mr. Majik, Nadine Cunningham, Justen Foster, Darren Belisle, and Gail Gardner.

Parents: All the eighth grade parents who attended our Zoom meetings for your input and brilliant ideas, with a special acknowledgement to Kelly McCracken, Tina Polleys, Freddie Carpenter, Lyra Paciello, and Susan Sanford.

The seventh grade decorating committee: Sania Magaraci, Arianna Bonner, Jack Laird, Frankie Paciello, Jameson Whitmarsh, Lyra Paciello, Jon Laird, and the Polleys family.

Special acknowledgement for the very generous donation of the personalized masks for every student and administration member from Corona Stompers. They created and donated 50 masks to make the graduation special and safe for the kids, surviving on donations so they can continue to supply businesses with free masks.

With sincerest gratitude.

Susan Sanford, proud parent of an Edgartown School graduate

Edgartown