According to an alert sent by the Steamship Authority on Tuesday afternoon, slip number 1 will be unavailable on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Due to construction activity in Woods Hole, Slip No. 1 will be closed from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, and Thursday, June 18, 2020,” the alert stated. “As a result, trips during that time period for the M/V Island Home and M/V Martha’s Vineyard may experience delays. We thank our customers for their patience during this period.”