Online memoir-writing workshop with Moria Silva

The Chilmark library offers an online memoir writing workshop with Moira Silva on Tuesdays, June 30 to July 21, from 10:30 am to noon. In this virtual course, writers are invited to tell whatever story is closest to them. According to a press release from the library, they may dive into what’s happening now, or reflect on prior experiences.

A blend of exercises, readings, and discussions will connect writers with their writing and themselves. Participants will form a supportive community while sharing in-process work. The course will honor whatever is created, be it essays, songs, letters, or entirely new genres. After four weeks, writers will leave lighter in spirit and richer in purpose, the release says.

No writing experience required to take the course. You will need a device that allows you to use the free program Zoom. Call the library if you need help setting this up.

The workshop is facilitated by Silva, a writing instructor, writing consultant, yoga teacher, community activist, and awardwinning writer who, for more than 10 years, has freelanced for national and local periodicals. Focusing on features and essays, especially ones that relate to sustainability, Silva’s writing most notably appears in the Boston Globe, Women’s Running, and Taproot.

There is no fee for the workshop, sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Public Library. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invitation. For more information, call 508-645-3360 or 508-560-1147.