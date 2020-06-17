Real Estate Transactions: June 8–12

EDGARTOWN

June 10, Margaret H. White, trustee of the Margaret H. White 2003 Revocable Trust and 11 Tilton LLC, sold 11 Tilton Way and 22 Pease’s Point Way South to 22 PPWS LLC for $9,450,000.

June 10, Richard L. Fenn and Marcia S. Fenn sold 19 Prada’s Way to Adam Devine, trustee of Katama Nominee Realty Trust, for $1,080,000.

June 12, Annata LLC sold Unit 24, 29 Winter St., to Waterfront Builders Inc. for $280,000.

OAK BLUFFS

June 8, David A. Jordan and Kathleen M. Jordan sold 93 Shawanue Ave. to Melissa Green for $655,000.

June 10, Kathryn Wrosnki, trustee of Lucy L. Davis Real Estate Trust, sold 9 Stone Pound Way to David A. Jordan and Kathleen M. Jordan for $925,000.

TISBURY

June 11, Heather A. Dyas-Fried and Christopher Owen Fried sold 206 Norton Ave. to Mateus Rigeiro for $657,500.

June 11, Virginia S. Hung sold Unit 11, 26 Surveyors Lane, to C & J Property Enterprises LLC for $170,000.