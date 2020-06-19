Baker: Indoor dining returns Monday

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that restaurants will be allowed to open indoors on Monday.

Restaurants will be required to place tables six feet apart.

The decision for indoor dining comes as part of step two of phase two of the state’s reopening plan. In addition, step two will allow close contact personal services such as nail salons, massage therapy, and tanning salons to reopen. Offices will also be allowed to go from 25 percent capacity to 50 percent capacity, though the governor is still urging companies to allow employees to work from home if possible.

