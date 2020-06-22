Martha’s Vineyard Hospital welcomes podiatrist

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital announced the arrival of podiatrist Regina M. Mostone, DPM, on Friday. Mostone is now accepting new patients.

Mostone comes to the Vineyard with more than 30 years of experience, including practices at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Lowell General Hospital. She is board-certified from the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.

“Adding Dr. Mostone to our team has already proven to be of great benefit to our patients, and she only just arrived,” Martha’s Vineyard Hospital president and CEO Denise Schepici said. “Her years of experience have prepared her to care for many types of podiatric concerns — from sports injuries to geriatric concerns — which have a great impact on one’s overall health.”

This addition is part of the hospital’s clinical optimization plan from early 2019 that used Island data and research to identify local medical needs. The research concluded that the hospital needs more programs to serve the healthy, yet aging Island community, including podiatry. Mostone will lead the podiatry department at the hospital.

Mostone joins the hospital during its COVID-19 pandemic operations. The hospital entered its own phase two on June 10, which opened up some elective procedures, including podiatry. Telehealth services are still encouraged when possible.

“We identified the need for podiatric care in our clinical optimization plan, and though we were challenged with the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we realize the importance of adding this service line for the health of our community, and did not want to postpone implementing it any further,” Schepici said.

Mostone is no stranger to the Island; she has had family in Aquinnah for more than 30 years. She is looking forward to joining the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital team and serving her neighbors. “Throughout my career, I have come to value a partnership with my patients and teamwork with my colleagues to ensure the best treatment plans for those in my care,” Mostone said. “My belief is that proper foot care plays an integral part in your overall health and well-being.”