Advance Care Planning Workshop

The West Tisbury library and Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard invite you to attend an informational Advance Care Planning Zoom session. At this workshop, those who attend will

think about what they want — and don’t want — in terms of care, should they face serious illness, according to a press release from the library. They will define what quality of life means to them, speak to their loved ones and their physician, and then document their wishes on the proper forms.

All of the resources needed, including advance directives to fill out when ready, will be made available. You will also learn who needs a copy of those forms so they are available when needed. Wishes written in advance directives can and do change with life circumstances, and should be reviewed regularly to reflect that, the release says.

This workshop will be offered on Thursdays, June 25, July 30, and August 27, at 5 pm. Attend one, some, or all three sessions.

Free and open to the public, space is limited for the online event. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to register.