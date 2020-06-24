Perlman House Apartments accepting housing applications

The Dukes County Regional Housing Authority (DCRHA), on behalf of the Island Housing Trust, is currently accepting applications for the Perlman House Apartments in Vineyard Haven.

There are seven open apartments in the Perlman complex, which is a former inn that’s been renovated by IHT. They include four studios, two one-bedrooms and one two-bedroom. Utilities are included in rent.

The DCRHA provides year-round housing opportunities for Martha’s Vineyard residents with low and moderate incomes. The organization has been fully funded by the six Island towns since 2005, and develops affordable housing units as well as providing programs and support services.

The Island Housing Trust is a nonprofit organization that creates sustainable affordable housing on Island for low- and moderate-income families. They are working in conjunction with the town of Tisbury, MassHousing, and the Department of Housing and Community Development on the Perlman House Apartments. In the past decade, the organization has sold and rented 102 homes and apartments to families. The Perlman House Apartments will add seven more housing units to this list.

Applications for the Perlman House Apartments are available at the DCRHA at 21 Mechanic St. in Vineyard Haven, online at ihtmv.org, by phone request at 508-693-4419, or TTY/TTD at 711.

Language assistance and information packets in applications in Portuguese are available by request. The DCRHA will meet reasonable requested accommodations or modifications to the apartments.

There will be an informational meeting about the apartments on Wednesday, July 8, at 6 pm, and Saturday, July 25, at a time to be determined. Applications are due by Friday, August 14, and must be sent to DCRHA, P.O. 4538, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.