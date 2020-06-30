Robyn Bandele Nash, Esq., 66, of Edgartown died on Thursday evening, June 25, 2020, at the family home in Oak Bluffs.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mildred L. (Teixeira) Nash and Robert J. Nash.

Her graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 5, at 5 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, Oak Bluffs.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, or jimmyfund.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.