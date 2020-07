Alexander Kevin Kennedy

Emelie Kennedy and Coleman Kennedy of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Alexander Kevin Kennedy, on June 22, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kevin weighed 7 pounds, 11.8 ounces.

Cora Cathryn Retmier

Elyce Retmier and Ben Retmier of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Cora Cathryn Retmier, on June 26, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lora weighed 6 pounds, 13.3 ounces.