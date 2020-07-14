Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation photo project

The Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation (SMF) is launching the July 20th Photography Project to capture daily life on its Island properties.

“SMF is interested in capturing a day in the life of their properties, in order to create a visual record of fleeing moments that are worth savoring, like the sunshine filtering through a tree or a happy hiker, during this strange summer,” SMF development associate Susan Hughes said in a press release.

The foundation welcomes Sheriff Meadow park visitors to submit a photograph of something eye catching in the environment. The submitted photos will be compiled into a gallery that will be posted on the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation website. The gallery will also be shown at the organization’s virtual annual summer benefit on July 20.

SMF conserves natural landscapes on Martha’s Vineyard. They protect over 22 miles of land across the island and own 72 preserves, including 22 properties in all six Island towns.

Social distancing is required at all properties. For more information about the trails and the link to submit photographs visit www.sheriffsmeadow.org.