Real Estate Transactions: Week of July 6 – 10

EDGARTOWN

July 6, Nikki Sedacca and Jeffrey Sedacca sold 230 the Boulevard to Christopher D. Cain for $1,093,000.

July 8, Joseph J. Giamboi and Eva Sierra Giamboi sold Unit 8, Edgartown Commons Condo, 20 Peases Point Way, to Marvin Campbell and Cecilia Carter for $165,000.

July 10, Walter A. Morrison and Maggie B. Morrison sold 4 Bernard Way to Eric Lazar and Amy Lazar for $1,525,000.

July 10, Walter Alexander Morrison and Maggie Brogan Morrison sold 14 North Bog Road to Joshua W. Weiss for $1,925,000.

July 10, Jennifer S. Hill-Rubin sold 56 Whalers Walk to Mark Barba and Sharon Barba for $860,000.

July 10, Halcott Grant and Catherine Grant sold 3 Beach Plum Meadows to Morteza Lotfi and Jinous Hassanein for $2,900,000.

GOSNOLD

July 10, Thomas B. Worth and Oliver F. Ames Jr., trustees of Ponzecchi Massachusetts Real Property Trust, sold a lot on Blue Heron Drive to Buzzards Bay Coalition Inc. for $725,000.

July 10, Thomas B. Worth and Oliver F. Ames Jr., trustees of Ponzecchi Massachusetts Real Property Trust, sold a lot on Bayberry Hill to Buzzards Bay Coalition Inc. for $1,025,000.

July 10, Johnathan Ayer Winet individually, David Prindle Winet individually, and Caleb Loring III, James P. Totten, Douglas Michael, trustees of Guardabassi Ayer Trust and Ridgeley Farm LP, sold a lot on Canapitsit Beach to Buzzards Bay Coalition Inc. for $65,000.

July 10, Johnathan Ayer Winet individually, David Prindle Winet individually, and Caleb Loring III, James P. Totten, Douglas Michael, trustees of Guardabassi Ayer Trust and Ridgeley Farm LP, sold a lot on Church’s Beach to the Town of Gosnold Conservation Commission for $165,000.

July 10, Johnathan Ayer Winet individually, David Prindle Winet individually, and Caleb Loring III, James P. Totten, Douglas Michael, trustees of Guardabassi Ayer Trust and Ridgeley Farm LP, sold a lot on Lookout Hill to Buzzards Bay Coalition Inc. for $3,500,000.

July 10, Johnathan Ayer Winet individually, David Prindle Winet individually, and Caleb Loring III, James P. Totten, Douglas Michael, trustees of Guardabassi Ayer Trust and Ridgeley Farm LP sold a lot on Barge’s Beach to Buzzards Bay Coalition Inc. for $620,000.

July 10, Sebastian M. Pattavina, trustee of Triangle 2 Realty Trust, sold Unit 2 Beach Road to MMT Properties LLC for $420,000.

OAK BLUFFS

July 8, Melissa M. Lackey and Brady P. Otey sold 82 Springfield Ave. to Barbara A. Burr and Wayne C. Warren for $2,550,000.

July 9, Stephanie M.E. Staszak sold 19 John Wesley Ave. to Daniel Meleney and Ann Meleney for $52,000.

TISBURY

July 8, Francismar Curty Dias and Janaina Helena Lima Dasilva sold 80 Highland Ave. to Krista Pappas for $1,230,250.

July 10, Michael A. Plesz sold Lot 1 Tashmoo Ave. to C&J Property Enterprises LLC for $225,000.

WEST TISBURY

July 6, Leonard S. Leibman, trustee of the Roberta Leibman 2012 Family Trust, sold 70 Plum Bush Point Road to David A. Kosse and Carol P. Kosse for $3,775,000.

July 9, Gerald L. Deblois, individually, and William A. Lowell, trustee of Homer Watcha Trust, sold Lot 4, 130 Little Homer’s Pond Road, to Sylvia Hargrave, trustee of Silver Strand Trust, for $5,500,000.

July 10, Judith M. Sanches Tucker sold 9 Nat’s Farm Lane to Junior Campbell and Rachel Schubert for $625,000.