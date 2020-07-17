IHT reports meeting its fundraising goal

Island Housing Trust [IHT] had to go virtual with its annual fundraising brunch, but donors came through just the same.

In an email to supporters Friday, IHT announced that it had raised $526,472 from 241 donors. The money will be used to leverage another $1.5 million in local and state grants by the nonprofit.

“During the stress of the global pandemic our community clearly understood how critical housing is to the health, safety, and economy of our Island, making contributions ranging from $25 to $100,000,” Christopher Anderson, development director for IHT, wrote. “Every single dollar makes a difference and we are thrilled with how many people participated.”

According to Anderson, the impact will be immediate. Some 37 year-round residents and their families, including 12 children, will move into new homes by the end of the month.