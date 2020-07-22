Academic honors

Graduation
William M. Simon of Chilmark, from Boston University.
Dean’s list
Camden Emery of Vineyard Haven, at Champlain College.
Dunovan Taylor Belisle of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Michelle Lauren Herrick of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Paulo Fernando Pereira Filho of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Jordan Pressley Tate-Dasilva of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Thomas Albert Weston III of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Makenzie Elizabeth Luce of Oak Bluffs, at UMass Amherst.
James E Robinson of Oak Bluffs, at UMass Amherst.
Henry Maverick Barnes of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Michael Brian Metcalf of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Benjamin Vern Nadelstein of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Gabriel Vern Nadelstein of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Sophia Nelson of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Owen Porterfield of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Camilla Araujo Prata of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Sabrina Kirsten Reppert of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Gregory Joseph Shapiro of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Aurora Sierra Austin of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.