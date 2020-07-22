M.V. Bank funds tablets for YMCA summer camp

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard received a $5,000 grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic unit of the Martha’s Vineyard Bank, to fund 50 tablets for the Y’s summer camp. According to a press release, this funding will be essential in the Y’s ability to help combat summer learning loss through its Summer Learning Loss Prevention Initiative. By partnering with the school system, and through funding from this grant, the YMCA will bring tangible, school-system-tested and -approved learning opportunities to the youth they serve. Camp began July 20, and will run for six weeks, Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm. Summer Learning Loss Prevention will be worked into the weekly and daily schedules to complement active play with app-based learning activities.