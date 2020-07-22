Real Estate Transactions: July 13 – 17

EDGARTOWN

July 17, Nathan Andrew Nunley and Courtney Caggiano Nunley sold Unit 11-B, Edgartown Commons Condo, 30 Peases Point Way North, to Adriane L. Hernandez for $218,000.

OAK BLUFFS

July 14, Manuel Rose sold 4 Meshaket Way to Monica Maria Maxim and Florin Daniel Gafencu for $445,000.

TISBURY

July 13, Timothy F. Smith and Felicia H. Ellsworth, trustees of 45 Mitchell Road Realty Trust, sold 45 Mitchell Road to Alvaro F. Almanza and Emily Galvin-Almanza for $1,365,000.

July 13, Howell E. Begle Jr. Family LLP sold 7 Grove Ave. to Thomas J. Rietano III and Margaret Rietano for $920,000.

July 14, Barbara Besse sold 86 Weaver Lane to Michael M. Weston and Mary F. Jones for $1,732,500.

July 16, Kathleen R. Kaempfert sold Unit 238, 60 Beach Road, to Bryce Ellen and Payton Ellen for $80,000.