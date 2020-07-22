Tisbury: Mystery packages

Heard on Main Street: I actually wore a sweater last week. It was rather nice. This is July, right?

The large numbers of cars and people crowding our Island make it hard to realize that there are some older people who dare not shop and can’t stand in lines. Thank heavens for the wonderful Islanders who help the rest of us. We do appreciate those working in so many jobs where they are literally risking their lives to keep our world going. Now I want to ask your cheers for the quiet folks doing the same thing by helping to deliver food.

I am still fearful of marketing, and terrified of joining the hordes at the Post Office. Friends and neighbors do so much for me. A friendly brigade of volunteers bring Meals on Wheels and foods from all sources. They are always cheerful as well as helpful. I wonder if they know how much joy they bring into some lives. They cannot realize just how much it means.

I think a lot of the blame for the horrors at the Post Office can be placed squarely on the folks at UPS. UPS consistently delivers parcels to the Post Office for them to handle, instead of to my street address that is marked on the package. They have done this for a long time. I have been told that it is not unique to the Island.

UPS then happily informs me that my parcel has been delivered but neglects to mention that they simply dropped it at the Post Office. I don’t thank them for the extra delay. I think the UPS should have to pay the Post Office as thanks for doing most of their work.

The fact that I also have a U.S. P.O. Box is omitted from the label. Fortunately, the good folks at the Post Office usually figure it out, though I have had some parcels returned to the sender, simply because UPS is too lazy to do what they are paid for. The shipping has been paid, but UPS doesn’t do but part of it. That is not right. It is an inconvenience not only for me, but also for all those working so hard to get our mail through to us. If your bills come in late, don’t blame the Post Office. Put the blame where it belongs — on UPS.

Now that you have caught up on your knitting and it is too warm for quilting, you must be ready for something more than books and TV. You can count on the Vineyard Haven library to keep you busy and well informed.

A new choice that is being offered by the library is the Improvisational Mystery Creation via Zoom. The audience will help supply names, and mystery writer Jeannette de Beauvoir will weave in information about the genre and the craft. Know the difference between a cozy mystery and a procedural? Learn about the formation of character and plot. In less than 90 minutes you will have a story to rival Agatha Christie and lots of fun. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for meeting access on Thursday, Aug 27, at 7 pm.

Jeannette de Beauvoir has published quite a few mysteries. She also has an interesting blog, in which she recently wrote, “At some point we [writers] have to question the price of keeping white people in their comfort zone.” She goes on to say that “Linguistic racism isn’t just words that hurt feelings. It’s a technique the dominant group uses to enforce racial hierarchy …” I recommend you read jeannettedebeauvoir.com/blog/racism.

You know the Little Free Library, where you are invited to leave a book and borrow a book? There is one at Owen Park, and one down by the landing at Tashmoo. The only problem is that some lobstermen have piled lobster cages in front at Tashmoo, so you cannot get near it now. Maybe one of them will hear about this. I have a lot of books to share now.

Do you need more beautiful art in your home? Even more artists have joined in to exhibit and sell artwork to benefit both the artists and the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. To view these lovely pictures and for more information, visit mvplayhouse.org. You can get original art and help support the Playhouse.

I am not sure whether my dear friend Della Hardman will be remembered this Saturday. In my heart, the last Saturday of July will always be Della Hardman Day.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Thomas E. Colligan on Saturday. Sunday belongs to my darling granddaughter Rory Mayhew, who is 15, and to Michael Bulkin and Pam Cassel, who have a few years more. Wish the best on Monday to Michael Cobban and Nancy Zamarrow. Best wishes for a very happy birthday on Tuesday to Mickey Badnick.

Heard on Main Street: Everyone has a photographic memory. Some of us just don’t have any film.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.