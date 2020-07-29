55Plus: Up-Island Council on Aging – August 2020

The Up-Island Council on Aging is excited to announce that we will be resuming some of our programming in the month of August! Meditation with Ed Merck will resume on Monday, August 3, from 9 am to10 am; please call to sign up, as space is limited. We are also welcoming back the attorneys from Attorney Patricia Mello’s office on the second Wednesday of every month. Please call 508-477-0267 to set up an appointment. Our Watercolor painting group is also starting up, Friday, August 7 at 1 pm. All programs are of limited space, please call 508-693-2896 to reserve your space.

Some of our instructors have gone to a virtual platform for their classes, such as yoga with Martha Abbott, and Strength Training with Katryn. Our Vineyard Isle Parkinsonian meetings are also continuing via Zoom. If you would like more information on those events, please reach out to us at 508-693-2896.

Dance Free!, Tuesdays at 3 pm, is happening outside next door, on the library lawn. No instruction, just free dancing to funky, upbeat music!

We are being sure to follow all proper COVID-19 protocols to keep our groups safe. Hand-washing, social distancing, and masks must be worn at all times in the building. As the weeks move on, we hope to offer more of our regular programming, but we feel starting off slow is the best way to ease back into this.

We are also still delivering our food surplus from the Greater Boston Food Bank. If you are in need of food, or would like to volunteer to deliver, please contact Bethany, our outreach coordinator.

We hope to see you all soon.