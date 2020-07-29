55Plus: Tisbury Council on Aging – August 2020

The Tisbury Council on Aging is still offering services one on one. We are staffed Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Call us at 508-696-4205 if you need to talk to any of our staff. We still offer outreach and information on services that are available, and offer assistance. We are now having food distribution on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 10 am to 12 noon. The distribution will be curbside pickup. A list of food items will be given to each person to circle items they want, and volunteers will bag the items. We also have fresh produce and frozen soups and other foods from the Island Grown Initiative. Call us at 508-696-4205 to get information as to when we get these items in.

We also have masks and face shields for anyone who would like them, while supplies last. Just call the senior center if you would like to stop by.

We still cannot have programs at the center, but would like to hear from you.