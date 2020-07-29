Aquinnah: Pearls of summer

Happy August, everyone! That’s right, the month every Islander dreads begins on Saturday. This year has been so crazy that who knows what August will be like? Maybe it will be wonderful, maybe terrible; personally I’m just hoping for survivable. That’s my new tactic, setting the bar super-low so that if I just survive, I’m winning.

Neva Goldstein is teaching yoga at the Town Hall on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9 am. She started the classes this week teaching a Vinyasa practice that she says “will leave you feeling both energized and peaceful.” Who couldn’t use a little more peace and energy this summer? Class size is limited, so if you plan on coming, you must register beforehand at yogineva@gmail.com. The class fee is $15, masks are required, and please bring your own mat.

Rachel Baird’s yoga class on Lobsterville Beach is on hiatus until Monday, August 10. It will then continue through Sept. 7, every weekday at 8 am, weather permitting. You can text Rachel for more information at 802-989-9992.

In the Summer Speaker Series at the library, tonight at 5 pm, Skip Finley will talk about his book, “Whaling Captains of Color.” Skip is a wonderful speaker, and knows how to tell a story, so be sure to go if you can. This will be a Zoom event; email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. The library is open for contactless pickup Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from noon to 4 pm. Call the library at 508-645-2314 or go online at aquinnahlibrary.org.

The (virtual) 2020 Martha’s Vineyard Author Series starts today, with author Sarah Broom, author of “The Yellow House,” in conversation with Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem. The talk begins at 7:30; go to mvbookfestival.com to register. You can enjoy these amazing women talking from the comfort and safety of your living room or deck. Next up will be Erik Larson on August 2, at 6:30 pm, discussing “The Splendid and the Vile.”

The Chilmark Community Center is holding live yoga classes on the lawn on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday with Emily Phillips, and Thursday and Saturday with Tory Dolan. All classes are at 9:15 am, and you must register and pay in advance at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org. Classes are $20 each, and please bring your own mat.

Heidi Vanderhoop found a pearl in a quahog last Sunday after a day of clamming on the pond. That’s got to be some sign of good luck. Happy birthday, Jamie Vanderhoop, who celebrates on Thursday! Riley Ignacio-Cameron and the rest of the MVRHS class of 2020 participated in their graduation at the Ag Hall this Sunday. Congratulations to all the parents who successfully guided their kids through this strange time. And congratulations to all the students who hung in there through high school, even though it got really weird toward the end. Unfortunately, your first year of college, or gap year or whatever you are going to do in the fall, will also be weird and uncertain, at least for the beginning. You may be attending college from your parents’ living room couch for a bit, or working virtually, or volunteering for an organization while wearing a mask, but remember that “this too shall pass,” and if there is any generation that is prepared for an all-digital world right now, it’s yours. Also, please vote in your first presidential election on Nov. 3. It’s one of the most important things to do as an adult (along with wearing masks).

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.