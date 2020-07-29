Coming up at the West Tisbury library

At the West Tisbury library on Thursday, July 30, at 10 am, Heather Capece will lead an online Kids’ Pastel Class for ages 7 to 14. If you don’t have pastels at home, the library has a few sets available to pick up curbside. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. Capece will also teach an online Crafting Class for Kids ages 7 to 14 on Thursday at 11 am. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 5 pm, Healthy Aging MV will lead an online Advance Care Planning Workshop. The hope is that you come away from this workshop empowered to have “the conversation” with those who care about you, a release from the library states. You will be provided with all of the resources needed, including advance directives, to fill out when ready. You will also learn who needs a copy of those forms, so they are available when needed. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Friday, July 31, at 8 am, the library hosts Jason Mazar-Kelly as he teaches an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 3 pm, K.T. Herr will lead an online “Deep Dive Poetry Craft Class.” This is a generative class centered in collaboration, and participants will discuss a selection of poems together as a group, focusing on a particular aspect of craft such as line breaks, enjambment, titling, extended metaphor, and more. There will be prompts and writing time designed to encourage playfulness and discovery related to the craft elements at hand. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up.

Saturday, August 1, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 9:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

Monday, August 3, at 10:30 am, Mathea Morais will lead a virtual book group for teens. Join them for a discussion of the book “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will host a fairytale theme storytime on Zoom. Email mlawson@clamnset.org to join. At 4:30 pm, join a virtual screening of the documentary “Emergence.” This is a film hosted by transformational tour guide Dr. Magdalena, who “gives the viewer a window into the San Francisco Bay Area TransTech community, and some of the leading contemporary innovators of modern technology for health and well-being,” the library’s press release says. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.

Tuesday, August 4, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for kids. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4 pm, join us for a virtual book talk with local authors Alice Early and Nancy Star. The authors will discuss their newly released novels, “The Moon Always Rising” and “Rules for Moving.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 4:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 6:30 pm, join the library for a virtual drawing class for teens and adults. Learn the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, August 5, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, join the library for a virtual traditional storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson. Contact mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. At noon, K.T. Herr will teach a workshop-style poetry class titled “In the Poetry Garden.” There will be a few evening sessions available as well. Please contact K.T. or visit the library website for details. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up. On Wednesday at 4:30 pm, financial aid expert Nancy Sinsabaugh will offer a virtual workshop for teens and parents. She will review processes and answer questions to demystify the complicated maze that students and parents must navigate to qualify for financial aid. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 5 pm, join the library’s first digital Zoom art reception celebrating the group photography show, “Picturing the Fair: A Virtual Exhibition.” This show presents the photography of Dena Porter, Vincent Chahley, Max Skjöldebrand, Claire Ganz, L.A. Brown, Bob Avakian, Brooke Barletta, Gwen Norton, Alison Shaw, Maria Thibodeau, and Adrianne Ryan. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to get the Zoom link.

The library announces that their Virtual Gallery has launched. The Virtual Gallery features the talents of the local artists while the library’s physical exhibition space remains closed throughout the summer. Please check out this new exhibition space at wtlibraryvirtualgallery.org.

Also, remember to sign up for Summer Reading. The library is offering fun, free online summer reading programs for children, teens, and adults. Visit the Summer Reading page on their website, westtisburylibrary.org/summer-reading-programs, and earn a prize that you can pick up curbside.