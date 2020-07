Living close to nature in a peaceful and beautiful setting where subtle changes are noticed, and insightful moments are deepened, is captured by local artist Valentine Estabrook. She spent time painting at Allen Farm, Eddy Farm, Mermaid Farm, and the Grey Barn and Farm. The large acrylic works on wood panels that were created will be a special exhibit at the Old Sculpin Gallery in Edgartown from August 1 to 7. They will also be viewable online at oldsculpingallery.org and gallerygallerymv.com.