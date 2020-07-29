Tisbury: Local foraging delights

Heard on Main Street: Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he’ll believe you. Tell him a bench has wet paint, and he has to touch it.

I am so happy when a difficult problem gets solved. My son may live off-Island, but is very prompt with his help when I need it. My TV remote is voice-controlled, and I love it. Well, I did, until it started saying “low battery.” I tried to figure out how the dickens you could get to the batteries, and nearly broke it in half before I got smart enough to ask my son for help. He not only emailed the calming message, “There is a video for that,” but also provided the link.

Sounds easy. It was a good video. But I still did not know what size battery until I got it open. While I was looking for the batteries, the video link sound continued, with a woman sharing her own experience. She sounded about the way I felt, so it was really nice to be able to laugh — and to replace the batteries as well.

All Harry Potter fans take note: The M.V. Youth Services librarians will hold a fun family trivia competition where your team answers questions about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Registration is required for this Zoom event. Register at tinyurl.com/y9xnlgqy.

We are lucky that our librarians understand we all need stimulation. Local historian Tom Dresser will tell you about his new book, “The Rise of Tourism on Martha’s Vineyard,” in a live Zoom event for the Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday, August 4, at 4 pm. He has written many well-researched books about our Island. Some bits of this history will surprise you.

Another local author, Jennifer Smith Turner, will present her new novel, ‘Child Bride,” on Tuesday, August 11, at 5 pm. The story takes place in the segregated South in the mid-1900s. Nell is married off when she turns 16. She moves to Boston, where she learns how to be a wife to a controlling husband, and becomes a mother. Her health fails, her husband pulls away from her, so she turns to another man. It is already an intriguing story. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for meeting access.

Also sponsored by the library, Yana Klimova will talk on Zoom about “Tending to the Heart,” suggesting we can get relief from stress, anxiety, and grief with local herbs. She wants us to look around and learn about local plants. We may call them weeds, when they are actually herbs that have been trusted and used for thousands of years. This herbalist takes the matter seriously, and knows the many regulations. This is not medical advice, and she will steer clear of any plants with counter indications. She will share the folklore, as well as an invitation to look anew at the generous plant life of Martha’s Vineyard. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for meeting access on Thursday, August 13, at 7 pm.

There are still a lot of people not wearing masks. It must be our visitors. A ride around the Island this weekend showed very few people in public areas with masks on, especially in downtown Oak Bluffs, where there were many large groups both standing and walking around. And I don’t mean on the beach.

Many may have just come in on the boats, but that is not a good excuse. Didn’t they have to wear masks on the boat? Everyone seems to think that people will do their part. Perhaps they just don’t care. There seem to be plenty of signs around in all the towns, though I’ve never seen anyone approaching those who don’t bother to protect the rest of us.

I was impressed with the number of lone runners I saw, most not wearing but definitely carrying a mask with them in case they come near to others.

We can be proud of our visitors in Tisbury, because most of the people I have seen here wore masks, even some riding bikes.

Several of my friends have started to gather in small groups, easing into social things by having a picnic and sharing food. I am still a little extra-cautious about that. I’d love to hear what some of you think. What are you doing? Have you found ways to move a little more into the world — and are you wearing a mask? Of course you are.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out Sunday to Ellen Miller. Happy birthday on Monday to Nancy Gardella, Sharon Coogan, and Tom Colligan.

Heard on Main Street: Why do you press harder on a remote control when you know the battery is dead?

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.