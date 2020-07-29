West Tisbury: Edible zucchini blossoms

It rained last Wednesday morning, the most beautiful sound. I wish it would have continued all day, but it stopped, quickly soaking in, then leaving the ground dry again. I could have wept. This week’s weather report shows no rain all week, maybe a midweek thunderstorm, but those predictions rarely come true. It looks like a beachgoing week of sunshine with no rain for the gardens.

As most people are awash in zucchini, I am passing along a recipe a friend sent to me. He is a gourmet cook, the best cook I know, so the recipe was bound to be delicious. I tried it that night, and it was as good as promised, and very pretty, too.

Pasta with Zucchini Blossoms

12 to 18 medium zucchini blossoms with stems attached

linguini or another wide, flat pasta — I used pappardelle

extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup diced white onion

4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup minced parsley

4 oz. of ricotta salata

Remove stamens, pistils, and any insects from the zucchini blossoms, and wash in a basin of cold water. Drain immediately and wrap in paper towels. May be refrigerated up to 3 hours.

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil for pasta. Cook the pasta while sautéeing the vegetables.

In a pan large enough to hold the blossoms and then to toss the pasta into, cover the bottom with olive oil. Over medium heat, sauté the onion till translucent, add garlic and sauté for 2 minutes more. Do not brown.

Lower heat and add blossoms. Sauté on low for 4 to 5 minutes.

Add cooked pasta and 2 ladlesful of pasta water to the vegetables and blossoms. Add minced parsley. Raise heat to medium. Toss constantly.

Using a box grater, grate ½ of the ricotta salata into the pan. Add a little more water, and continue tossing until it makes a creamy sauce from the starch and cheese.

Grate remainder of cheese over the pasta and serve.

You could substitute cherry or pear tomatoes for the zucchini blossoms. That’s what I did, because I had lots of cherry tomatoes. It was amazing, and really easy.

Tara Whiting-Wells asked me to inform voters that voter registration forms are available online or in the town hall lobby. Forms may be returned to the town hall drop box. The last day to register to vote is August 22 at 8 pm. In-person early voting will begin for the state primary on Saturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23, from 10 am to noon at the Public Safety Building. It will continue Monday, August 24, to Friday, August 28, between 8:30 am and 1:30 pm, also at the Public Safety Building. Polls will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 1, Primary Day in Massachusetts, from 7 am to 8 pm. Voting will take place in the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building. I will remind everyone about this several times before Sept. 1.

Pastels 2020, an exhibition of pastels by Anna Finnerty, will be held at the Old Sculpin Gallery in Edgartown. There will not be an opening, but the work may be viewed online or at the gallery from July 25 to 31, and August 8 to 14. Visitors must comply with safety guidelines. The online site is oldsculpingallery.org.

The West Tisbury library’s virtual art gallery is up and running. The first opening is next Wednesday, August 5, at 5 pm, a group photography show called “Picturing the Fair: A Virtual Exhibition.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link.

Kenneth Vincent, Dan VanLandingham, and Tamalin Baumgarten are currently having a show of their new work at the Granary Gallery. The next show will feature paintings by Andrew Moore, David Wallis, and Cindy Kane.

At the Field Gallery, featured artists are Traeger diPietro, Kenneth Pillsworth, and Jhenn Watts.

Allen Whiting’s Davis House Gallery is open by appointment this summer. Please call 508-693-4691. Some of his paintings are also on display at Gina Solon’s June: A Clothing Store and at State Road Restaurant.

Major League Baseball is back, sort of. The Toronto Blue Jays can’t have home games in Toronto. The Mets stadium seats are filled with virtual fans, life-size cutouts of people. Mike and I were eager to see Dr. Fauci throw out the first pitch at the Yankees/Nationals game last Thursday night. He had his own Nationals uniform shirt, No. 19, and threw a ball, generously described as “outside.” There were lots of jokes about his performance, kindly meant, I’m sure. That was how he took them. “He didn’t want anyone to catch anything,” was one I remember. We haven’t seen the Red Sox yet.

Abby will officially become a dog on Tuesday, August 4, her birthday. We have been weaning her from puppy food to grownup dog food. She no longer needs three meals a day. We will have to come up with some special birthday party for her, maybe a Zoom party with her favorite people and dog friends. And steak for dinner.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.