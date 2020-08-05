REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Week of July 27 – 31

CHILMARK

July 31, Lucy Beach LLC sold 11 Azalea Lane to Gail E. Schargel and William M. Powell for $3,750,000.

July 31, David N. Cicilline sold 46 South Ridge Road to Caroline R. Flanders, trustee of 46 South Ridge Road Nominee Trust, for $602,700.

July 31, Albert W. Bussink, Joseph N. Eldeiry and Frank Lorusso, trustees of High Meadow Realty Trust, sold 11 High Meadow Lane to Bradley V. Myers and Emily Parr for $625,000.

EDGARTOWN

July 27, Sebastian M. Pattavina sold Unit 1, Triangle Condominium, 243 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to GHT A1 LLC for $440,000.

July 30, Lorraine St. Pierre and Raymond St. Pierre, trustees of the Lorray Realty Trust, sold 166 Katama Road to Eric T. Reaman and Christina Crowley for $1,300,000.

July 31, Jacqueline Friedman sold 1 Oakdale Lane to Donald J. Reaves, Deborah Ross Reaves, and Katherine Ross Reaves for $1,850,000.

July 31, Marguerite Mullaney sold 12 Mill St., Unit 17, to Thayer W. McKenzie for $225,000.

OAK BLUFFS

July 27, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, as trustee of Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2018-HB1, holder of a mortgage from Ruthann Ponte, sold 18 Hiawatha Ave. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, as trustee of finance of America HECM Buyout 2020-HB1, for $463,212.80.

TISBURY

July 27, Paul D. Adler, trustee of 14 Pine Street Realty Trust sold 80 Amelia’s Crossing to Paul R. Seguin and Claire M. Seguin for $270,560.

July 29, Rosemarie E. Roberts sold a lot on Kings Way to Rozana Pires for $42,000.

WEST TISBURY

July 30, Greater New Bedford Choral Society Inc. sold 16 Edgartown Road to Ann C. Brine and William H. Brine, trustees of the Mabel Johnson Family Trust, for $750.

July 30, Sue A. Hruby sold 64 Tiasquam Road to Elana L. Rudavsky for $878,000.

July 31, Rex-Plex LLC sold 25 Flint Hill Road to Guy Angiuoni Jr. and Margaret M. Angiuoni for $1,850,000.

July 31, Makena B. Hergt, Personal Representative of the Thomas King Herget, a.k.a. Thomas K. Herget estate, sold 4 Windy Way to Robert F. MacLeod,Jr., trustee of the Robert F. MacLeod Jr. Family Trust for $3,850,000.