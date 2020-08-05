Time is now to register to vote

To the Editor:

A year ago the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard held committee meetings to create a plan for celebrating the 100th anniversary of the enactment of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the power of the vote. Events, speakers, parades, and sashes were created. Then the coronavirus happened. Lots of plans evaporated.

But getting out the vote remains our mandate. Here on Martha’s Vineyard, there are still lots of eligible voters who are not registered to vote, including 18-year-olds, new citizens, voters registered somewhere else who have not changed their registration to Massachusetts, and potential voters who in the past have chosen not to participate.

Now it is imperative to become part of your democracy.

The deadline for registering to vote in the Massachusetts State Primary is Saturday, August 22. (That vote is Sept. 1). The last day to register to vote in the federal/state election is Oct. 24 (that vote is Nov. 3).

Each of the Island town clerks is ready to help you complete that process (telephone that office for hours of operation during this pandemic). You can do it online at sec.state.ma.us/OVR.

You will be asked to provide proof of citizenship, such as Social Security number or ID number, and the following information: name, date of birth, county/town in which you reside.

The League of Women Voters here on Martha’s Vineyard has adopted the slogan “100 percent for the 100th,” so our effort is clear — getting 100 percent of eligible voters on Martha’s Vineyard registered and voting.

The process of registering to vote (and voting) in 2020 will be unlike any in our nation’s history. Martha’s Vineyard could make history too if we all get registered and vote.

Do it now.

Susan Silk

LWV MV “Get out the Vote” Committee