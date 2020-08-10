Great Edgartown Raffle is underway

Looking to support local businesses, the Edgartown Board of Trade has kicked off its first Great Edgartown Raffle.

Tickets for the 50/50 raffle can be purchased at $10 a piece at the event’s Rallyup page at https://bit.ly/edgraffle. Tickets are available until December 12 at 11:59 pm. The drawing will be held on December 13 at 5 pm. Half of the funds will go to the winner of the raffle and the other half will stay with the Edgartown Board of Trade.

“As the needs of our businesses become clearer in the coming months, we will be able to more specifically identify the ways that we can make the biggest impact with our raffle funds. We can’t wait to share with you exactly how your ticket purchases will be making a difference, a description of the raffle reads.

The virtual raffle has a sales goal of $100,000 worth of tickets. As of August 10, the raffle has sold 511 tickets and raised $5,120. Participants can purchase as many tickets as they wish. The winner will be drawn through a certified software.