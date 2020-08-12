Chilmark of old

Listen to fascinating stories and see forgotten photos in a special “Old Chilmark Tales” online presentation from Chris Baer. Discover more about Chilmark’s eclectic past, including mysterious inventors, iron mines, buried treasure, alligators, transgender siblings, apes, schools, and someone — or something — called Jimmy Town. Chris Baer teaches at M.V. Regional High School, he is the author of “Martha’s Vineyard Tales,” and he writes the popular “This Was Then” column for The MV Times. To join the storytelling Zoom room on Wednesday, August 19, from 5 to 6 pm, contact the Chilmark library: tthorpe@clamsnet.org, 508-645-3360.