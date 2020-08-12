Real Estate Transactions: August 3 – 7

CHILMARK

August 4, Christopher John Atkinson IV and Florencia Louise Ferrari sold 138 South Road to Scott Ferrari and Florencia Louise Ferrari for $360,000.

August 7, Edna W. Barry sold 22 Larsen Lane to Rowa LLC and Whitney Swolinzky for $927,835.

EDGARTOWN

August 5, Hugo A. Acuna and Gwendolyn J. Acuna sold 14 Pulpit Lane to Mark R. Gambardella and Susan P. Gambardella for $1,500,000.

August 7, Ellen Williams Bender, trustee of Williams Pease Point Trust, sold 7 Pease’s Point Way to Edward N. Williams and Megan H. Williams for $2,000,000.

August 7, Joan C. Solomon and Arthur H. Solomon, trustees of the Amended & Restated Joan C. Solomon Revocable Trust, sold 25 Old Dunham’s Corner Way to Jacqueline Friedman for $1,295,000.

August 7, Joseph M. Frio Jr. and Debra J. Frio, trustees of the Frio Family Nominee Trust, sold 33 Codman Spring Road to Robert A. Robinson and Meaghan E. Hughes for $795,000.

OAK BLUFFS

August 3, Dianne M. Lynch sold 20 Vineyard Ave. to Christopher M. Lynch and Raquel M. Rodriquez, trustees of L & R Realty Trust, for $90,000.

August 5, Carol S. Lewis and Walter M. Lewis, trustees of Lewis Family Living Trust, sold 7 Goode St. to Lindsey Sawyer and Edward Nelson Sawyer for $825,000.

August 6, George Zagrafos, trustee of MVY Paddock Realty Trust, sold 28 Paddock Road to 28 Paddock Road LLC for $625,000.

August 7, David Diriwachter and Deirdre Bohan sold 43 Vineyard Ave. to Nickolas W. Peters, trustee of 43 Vineyard Avenue Realty Trust, for $135,000.

August 7, Island Dream Properties LLC sold 21 Paddock Road to William A. Borden and Terri P. Borden, trustees of MV Cabana 21 Realty Trust, for $600,000.

TISBURY

August 3, David A. Behnke and Paul F. Doherty sold 117 William St. to Peter W. Fink, trustee of 117 William Street Nominee Trust, for $3,200,000.

August 7, Morris Flam and Pamela B. Flam sold 47 North William St. to Ellen B. Kaplan for $1,500,000.

WEST TISBURY

August 4, Ann K. Nelson and Robert Marshall, trustees of Ann K. Nelson Realty Trust, sold Lot 1, 20 Edson Forrest Road, to David A. Behnke and Paul F. Doherty, trustees of Behnke-Doherty Realty Trust, for $1,750,000.