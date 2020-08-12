Virtual Ag Fair

Enjoy a uniquely designed Ag Fair this year, and celebrate the Island’s agricultural history, in this much-loved summer tradition. Although it is virtual, you can still explore many familiar things from August 20 to 23, including the Entertainment Tent, Fiber Tent, Poster Shack, Music Tent, and the Barn and Hall. There will also be new experiences in the Special Events Ring, as well as a video of an antique tractor pull, a spot for looking back at the fair’s history, an exciting auction that starts on August 17, and much more. To get all of the fun, creative details, and a 34-page fair booklet, visit marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org.