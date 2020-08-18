Turn off the sprinklers

To the Editor:

Oh ye of emerald lawns — come on — dial back the glow and the water that makes it so. There’s a drought going on! Watering gardens is one thing, but grass — what a true and serious waste. The hiss as the systems starts; then the droplets fly, flowing down the streets to pool in wasteful places.

We all share limited water from the aquifers here, and we think daily overwatering of lawns has got to stop. True Vineyard lawns usually burn out by July. So what? Send your lust for green lawns back to suburbia, and embrace the tawny hues of true Vineyard grass, tough and earthy.

Emerald-green lawns during these droughty times show a real disregard for the critical state of the world’s resources. It’s wasteful, and should be cause for embarrassment. Turn your sprinklers off before we all run dry.

Susan Jones and Bruce Yauney

Vineyard Haven