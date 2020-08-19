Aquinnah: Arts and antiques online

Thank you, Mother Nature, for all the rain we got this weekend, we really needed it. Even in the driving rain, the surfers were out in full force at Philbin Beach on Sunday. Anja May threw a Philbin birthday party for her son, Finn, on Sunday. It was supposed to be on the beach, but instead it happened tailgate-style in the parking lot due to the driving rain. While a small group of us gathered around Finn to sing him “Happy Birthday,” surfers returning to their cars streamed around us, looking soaked and happy. Anja made individual strawberry shortcakes for everyone, which were delicious. After being in the parking lot for an hour or so, Finn and his friends returned to his house for everyone’s favorite activity, video gaming. I think he had a good birthday, and his mom did a great job given the weather and the restrictions of the pandemic.

OK, everyone, here is all the voting news for the town of Aquinnah. It’s a little dense, so read carefully. The official 2020 vote-by-mail application has been sent to every registered voter in Massachusetts. If you have not received your application yet, call Gabbi Camilleri, the Aquinnah town clerk, at 508-645-2304, and request an early voting/vote by mail application, or you can go to aquinnah-ma.gov, click on the link for primary and general election information, and print the application at home. Fill out the application and return it to the town clerk’s office as soon as possible. By filling out this form, you have the choice of receiving an early ballot for the state primary on Sept. 1, 2020, and for the general election on Nov. 3, 2020. If you are an independent voter, you must choose your ballot for the state primary, either Democrat or Republican.

Here are the dates to pay attention to: To vote in the state primary, you must be registered to vote by August 22; the last day to request a mail-in ballot for the primary is August 26; to vote in the general election, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 24; and the last day to request a mail-in ballot for the general election is Oct. 28. In-person early voting will take place at the Aquinnah Town Hall from August 22 to 28.

Voting for the state primary and the general election will take place at the Aquinnah Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, respectively, from 7 am to 8 pm. Plans for safe voting with social distancing in place will be available from the Aquinnah board of health for in-person voting. Please call Gabriella Camilleri, Aquinnah town clerk, for more information at 508-645-2304.

Do you feel a need to do more service in your community? The selectmen are seeking applicants to fill a vacant position on the Aquinnah Cemetery Commission. Interested residents should contact the town administrator at townadministrator@aquinnah-ma.gov.

At the library this week, Anne LeZotte will speak on Thursday at 5 pm about her new book, “Show Me a Sign,” and on Tuesday, August 25, craftsperson Emma Young will speak on her creative process at 5:30 pm. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register for these events.

The Chicken Alley Arts and Antiques Sale is happening now online. I know this is one of the favorite events of many, so I am glad that the staff at Chicken Alley found a way to make it happen. The sale started on August 12, and will close on Monday, August 31, at 5 pm. New items will be added throughout the sale. Go to chickenalley.org to browse and buy.

A huge congratulations to Jessie Little Doe Baird, who was named one of USA Today’s 100 Women of the Century. Jessie is the vice chairwoman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council, and is the founder of the Wopanaak Language Reclamation Project. This is a well-deserved honor. Ella Mahoney is back in Aquinnah for the next week or two, helping her mom out at the Orange Peel Bakery Café at the Cliffs, and planning her fall curriculum. Ella works for a nonprofit in New York City that brings art classes to different schools in the city. She is not sure exactly what is happening with in-person versus remote learning yet, but she knows she will be teaching in some capacity. Happy birthday to Sowanahsh William Vanderhoop, who turned 8 years old this past Sunday. Happy birthday to Barbie Bassett, who celebrates on Thursday, and to Noli Taylor and Trisha Mulligan, who share a birthday on Sunday.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.