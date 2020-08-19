Real Estate Transactions: Week of August 10 – 14

AQUINNAH

August 10, Peter M. Nicholson, in his capacity as Commissioner appointed by the Probate and Family Court regarding the estate of Ira Pocknett, Russell Pocknett, Harriet Carkin, Lillian Temple, Flora Johnson, and Gladys Lawrence, sold a lot off Lighthouse Road to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $60,000.

CHILMARK

August 14, Jonathan Gelula Cooper, Ellen F. Cooper, f.k.a. Ellen Cooper Epworth, and Matthew Stanley Cooper sold 508 North Road to Kevin Oliver and Elizabeth Oliver for $600,000.

August 14, Dorothy E. Grandfield, trustee of 15 Doctors Creek Path Trust, sold 15 Doctors Creek Path to CSO LLC for $1,300,000.

EDGARTOWN

August 10, Michael E. Lackey Jr. and Cynthia L. Lackey sold 71 School St. to Vineyard Time LLC for $10.

August 10, Mylen Holdings LLC sold 30 Mill St. to Frederick A. McMullen and Vivian D. McMullen for $1,350,000.

August 11, Stephen M. Church and Sarah L. Church sold to John L. Roglieri an undivided 63 percent interest and John S. Roglieri an undivided 37 percent interest in 15 Katama Drive for $2,250,000.

August 12, Clive A. Walcott and Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 46 Martha’s Road to Christopher K. Currier and Amy D. McCarthy for $1,701,000.

August 14, Francis E. Gildea and Margaret M. Gildea sold 7 Martha’s Road to Cassidy Christian Alpern and Micah M. Alpern for $1,150,000.

August 14, Lynn Branigan sold Unit R-4, 38 North Water St., to Martha’s Vineyard Colonial Inn LLC for $97,500.

August 14, MIRIMAV Management LLC sold 102 Mattakesett Way to Michael A. Howland and Lorraine K. Howland for $2,600,000.

August 14, Edgartown VH Road LLC sold 8 Tenth St. South to Nicole Finnegan and Michael Finnegan for $1,100,000.

OAK BLUFFS

August 11, John Regan and Lisa Reagan sold 57 Columbian Ave. to Fran R. Schumer and Kevin McNulty for $925,000.

August 12, Seth J. Frantzman sold 112 Dukes County Ave. to Ryan Dillon for $667,000.

August 14, Eugene V. Eriz sold 15 Peter M. Williamson Blvd. to Sheila Bond for $1,750,000.

TISBURY

August 13, Joseph Mendolia sold 25 Simran Road and Shubael Weeks Path to Stephen Hammond and Bethany Hammond for $775,000.

WEST TISBURY

August 10, Andrew B. Worlock and Patricia Moore sold 400 State Road to Griffin Gardner and Leila Elizabeth Gardner for $250,000.

August 11, Jacqueline Foster sold an undivided 50 percent interest in 19 Kaitlyn Farm Way to Carter Hakala for $58,500.

August 12, Sarah L. Cottle, holder of a mortgage from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA, sold 57 Rustling Oaks Road to J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA by foreclosure deed for $88,584.08.

August 14, Christopher W. Murphy, trustee of Polly W. Murphy Revocable Trust, sold 5 Murphy’s Road to Annie M. Parr for $1,325,000.