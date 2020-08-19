Tisbury: Discoveries at the library

Heard on Main Street: Get rid of anything that isn’t useful. Clutter weighs you down in many ways.

And clutter also makes it very hard to find things. But I do have good intentions.

The library has multiple copies available of the Toni Morrison novels we will be reading for Professor Phil Weinstein’s fall seminar starting in September, including my favorite, “Beloved.” I always think proof of a good author, especially in fiction, is the desire to reread the book.

Today, August 20, the Vineyard Haven Library Book Club meets online at 4 pm to discuss “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel. You are invited to join in the discussion. Monthly selections are available by request. I haven’t read this book, but did find a wide variety of reviews.

At 4 pm tomorrow afternoon, August 21, the library sponsors an online Free Write Workshop with Spencer Thurlow. With a guided method, Spencer’s class adds a little structure to help writers generate content that could become first drafts of poems or other works. This is a simple creative option; you don’t need to have experience to participate.

If you are looking for something else to enjoy, our library has an amazing assortment of ideas. Tuesday mornings at 9 there is a weekly French conversation group, with all levels welcome. The library also offers an online language-learning system for cardholders. Did you know that?

And on Tuesday afternoon, August 25, at 4 pm, there is a Poetry Drop-In with Don Nitche. Two poems will be read and discussed, then used as models for in-class writing exercises. You can share your writing as well if you wish.

Every time I think we are going to get out of this COVID mess, more people get sick. I don’t believe that so many of us just don’t care. But we can all see that there are now many visitors just not wearing masks. They are often in large groups. I say visitors because I cannot imagine how else the Island did so well before the others came. But once they arrived, we had problems. And the numbers are going up.

Some say that it’s just the teenagers. I think most people I saw looked more like college-age kids. I know science says their brains don’t mature until 25 or 26. But these are the very age group we are sending to college, many of whom are living in dorms in Boston, and came from across the country to get here. The problems in other states may be trying to show us how bad it can get.

I see lots of signs on-Island suggesting you wear masks and not gather in crowds. Signs don’t tap a girl on her shoulder and ask if she is trying to kill herself. A guy I know did say someone spoke to him on Main Street in Tisbury one day when he forgot his mask. I do hope that is really happening.

The Louisa Gould Gallery has a new collection added to the current shows. The gallery is open from 11 am to 5 pm daily, with private viewings scheduled at 10 am or 5 pm. The new art work includes Rick Fleury’s calming seascapes, delicate pottery pieces by Jennifer McCurdy, as well as ships and boats painted by Paul Beebe. More at 508-693-7373.

The YMCA is talking about reopening, with a better system of air exchange. At least in this weather, they could just open the doors and windows. Except I don’t think any of their windows open at all.

An old friend visited the Island last week, and said she enjoyed the outside dining on our Main Street. She is really careful, and said that she felt quite safe eating outside, spaced well apart from others. She also said the open food market at the Ag Hall was sort of careful about safe distancing, and that most visitors wore masks. I wonder if she will still be OK with all that in a week or two, after visiting here a few days. She did say they were “sort of” careful at the market.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Tuesday to Sherm Goldstein. Hope it is a very happy day, Sherm.

Heard on Main Street: When in doubt, just take the next small step.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.