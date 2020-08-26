The Yard partners with Slough Farm

1 of 3

The Yard announced in a press release that it will present “Phases,” a socially distanced site-specific dance performance by its internal dance collective, DanceTheYard, in collaboration with Slough Farm. Directed by the Yard’s director of island programs and education, Jesse Keller Jason, the performance will take place outdoors, the release says, moving around Slough Farm’s “breathtaking working farm in Katama.” The 45-minute event is a guided, walking experience for audience members that follows Massachusetts mandated physical distancing, and health and safety protocols, according to the release.

The performance stems from conversations between Slough Farm executive director Stephen Backer, the farm’s program director Sophie Jones, and Keller Jason. Throughout the building process of “Phases,” the performers rehearsed onsite and were inspired by the landscape, farm equipment, crops, and animals. The farm became a partner to all the dancers, and shaped the work in response to Slough’s unique environment, the release says.

“Both organizations are excited to join the Island arts community in adding to the physical-distance-conscious programming that began to emerge in the wake of the pandemic,” the release states. “Please note, masks are mandatory, docents will ensure distancing measures throughout the performance, and this event takes place outdoors on grass terrain.”

A comprehensive COVID-19 performance protocol will be sent to ticket buyers, and can also be viewed on the Yard’s website. Twenty percent of ticket sales for “Phases” performances will go to support Slough Fam Suppers, a collaborative project of Slough Farm and Island Grown Initiative. Slough Farm Suppers are prepared by local chefs and restaurants using Island-harvested meat, shellfish, and produce.

Performances are planned for Saturday, August 29, at 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, at Slough Farm, 60 Slough Cove Road, Edgartown. Tickets are $25. Membership and Behind the Counter tickets do not apply to this performance. The ticket capacity for this performance is 20, and the limit is four tickets per transaction. Not recommended for children under the age of 13, due to distancing guidelines. For more information, visit dancetheyard.org/slough-farm-20.