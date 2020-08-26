Yoga at Long Point

Unwind on a sandy beach at the end of a summer day, and enjoy doing mindful yoga moves in a natural environment. This blissful experience will be led by Jason Mazar-Kelly (“YogiJay”), at the Trustees’ Long Point Wildlife Refuge in West Tisbury. YogiJay has practiced and trained in multiple yoga traditions and styles for many years, and he teaches at a variety of outdoor and indoor locations around the Island. The next two Monday sessions at Long Point are on August 31 and Sept. 7, both from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The cost is $15 for a Trustees member, and $20 for a nonmember. To learn more and to register for a class, visit wholesomemv.com.