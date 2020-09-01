Brenda Joan Lynch

Brenda Joan (Worden) Lynch, 73, of Rochester, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Tobey Hospital, after enduring a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Born and raised in Edgartown, she was the daughter of Frederick Hudson Worden and Dorothy (Stuhler) Worden. Brenda was a 1965 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Leo Lynch Sr., with whom she shared over 45 wonderful years of marriage in Rochester, where they made their home.

She was a proud and private woman, a creative and talented homemaker, calligrapher, crafter, teacher of all things home and garden, and a great lover of nature and animals. After raising her children, she enjoyed employment and new friendships for 21 years at Talbots Distribution Center.

She is survived by her brother, James Worden and his wife Margaret of Greenfield; two sisters, Cheryl Pinkham of Vineyard Haven, and Paula Stone and her husband Kenneth of Hartford, Ala.; a son, Richard Combra Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Oak Bluffs; two daughters, Abby Sage and her husband Christopher of Braintree, and Sara Keville and her husband David of Braintree; a stepson, Robert Lynch Jr. and his wife Pamela of Swansea; her beloved grandchildren, Sophie, Richie, Annie, Troy, Emma, Liam, Brendan, Kiera, Niamh, Cian, and the soon to be born Robert; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Brenda was also predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Ellen Krikorian of Conroe, Texas.

Visiting hours are from 3 to 6 pm on Friday, Sept. 4, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs.

Her graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Old Westside Cemetery, Edgartown.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.